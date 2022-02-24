Antiguan banker shines at regional awards￼

CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank has inducted Antiguan Michael Roach along with nine other regional bankers into the regional Hall of Fame during its recently held inaugural ‘FirstStars Annual CEO Awards’ ceremony.

Roach, a banker with 23 years of service, is presently the bank’s Antigua Business Development Officer. His focus is on consumer loans, land and mortgage loans, and credit cards.

“This is the second consecutive year that Michael has won this award and we are looking forward to a three-peat in 2022,” Ladesa James-Williams, Country Head Antigua, said in a release.

“When fiscal year 2021 commenced, Michael had one goal – to exceed his 2020 sales and this he did handsomely achieving 176 percent of his assigned target. It is as if Covid did not exist.

“Michael has made history by being one of the last winners of the Annual Achievers Award and then becoming one of the first winners of the FirstStar Annual CEO Award.”

The other nine inductees were from Barbados, Dominica, the Bahamas, and Cayman Islands.

Chief Executive Officer, Colette Delaney, expressed gratitude to the inductees and noted that “to read the stories of how you got there is a study in client focus – being responsive, being advocates for our clients and collaborating with others to deliver excellence”.