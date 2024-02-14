Antiguan banker receives prestigious award

- Advertisement -

Priscilla Leonce, Corporate Manager at CIBC in Antigua, has been recognised for her outstanding service and commitment to her work.

She is one of 10 recipients across the Caribbean to receive the FirstStars Annual CEO Award for 2023, a press release said.

Leonce, who has been with the bank since 1989, served as Credit Officer, Antigua, until 2019 when she was promoted and transferred to the British Virgin Islands as Credit Manager. In May 2020 she returned to Antigua and took up the position of Corporate Manager in the Corporate and Investment Banking Department.

“In that role, she efficiently manages a portfolio of corporate clients by providing world class relationship management and top quality risk control, and assists in the personal development of junior team members as needed. She is also responsible for the credit quality of the client portfolio and is accountable for the customer experience,” the release added.

Leonce received the good news via a surprise visit from Country Head Ladesa James-Williams and her colleagues bearing gifts and congratulations. She said she was overwhelmed but happy to have received the award.

“This award is really for our team here in Antigua who are dedicated to serving our clients with only the very best service and products,” she said.

She will be travelling to Barbados in April to attend the gala awards reception, along with the other regional awardees, to be hosted by the bank’s CEO Mark St Hill.

The FirstStars Annual CEO Awards is a revamped employee recognition scheme which started in 2022 in keeping with the bank’s march towards digitalisation.

Leonce’s colleague Michael Roach, Manager of the bank’s Platinum Banking Team, has won the award on two occasions.

CIBC FirstCaribbean recently rebranded to CIBC Caribbean.