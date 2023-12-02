Antiguan Bakers vie for glory in Caribbean Baking Awards semi-finals

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

Three exceptional bakers from Antigua and Barbuda are poised to leave a mark at the inaugural Caribbean Baking Awards after emerging from a pool of 40 contestants from across the Caribbean region and advancing to the semi-finals.

The competition, a showcase of culinary talent and regional heritage, has attracted nominations for local artisans who have mastered the art of creating delectable treats.

As they vie for a spot in the finals, supporters and enthusiasts can cast their votes until December 15 at www.caribbeanbakingawards.com

Timoy Titus – Teez Delights

Eleven years ago, Timoy Titus, a dedicated teacher, turned his baking passion into the thriving ‘Teez Delights.’ From small bites to multi-tiered cakes, Titus finds joy in the satisfaction his creations bring to clients. Nominated in six categories, including Best Wedding Cake and Baker of the Year, Titus reflects on growth and a less challenging process, expressing gratitude for the nominations. His dedication to evolving and learning shines through in every gastronomic creation.

Shaarah Jackson-Lawrence – Creative Confections

For Shaarah Jackson-Lawrence of ‘Creative Confections,’ baking is a lifelong passion sparked by watching her mother create magic with her bare hands. Nominated for Best Butter Rum Cake and the Caribbean Rising Star Baker, Jackson-Lawrence turns creative ideas into delicious treats. With a commitment to bringing clients’ imaginative concepts to life, she faces the competition with enthusiasm and skill.

Philip Kapcio – Philton’s Cakery

Philip Kapcio, the culinary genius behind ‘Philton’s Cakery,’ boasts nominations in three categories: Best Bakery Shop of the Year, Baker of the Year, and Cake Artist of the Year. With decades of culinary experience, Kapcio’s journey from an Executive Chef to a dessert-focused entrepreneur is impressive. Proudly claiming his chocolate butter rum cake as a signature creation, Kapcio reflects on the pride of this nomination as a “feather in his cap.”

Organiser Shanda Webster-Glasgow highlights that the Caribbean Baking Awards not only celebrate culinary talent but also showcase the rich heritage of the region. With 13 Caribbean islands participating and 31 nominees awaiting the results of the votes, the awards promise a delightful feast for the senses.

The grand finale is scheduled for February 16 and 17, featuring a cake and wine-tasting showcase on February 16. Caribbean cake artists will depict their island’s culture through vibrant, theme-inspired creations. The awards ceremony on February 17 will unveil the winners in each category, culminating in a celebration of Caribbean baking excellence.