Antiguan attends regional workshop to enhance food security knowledge

A local Agricultural Science Education Officer recently attended a regional workshop aimed at enhancing food security in the twin island nation.

Nicolette Francis, who works for the Ministry of Education, attended the Food Systems Leadership Programme for Latin America and the Caribbean.

The workshop was held in Santiago, Chile, from May 6 to 10 and was funded by the government of Germany.

“The workshop aimed to build networks through collaborative leadership to improve the food systems within our region.

“It was a very informative, well organised and impacting experience,” Francis said.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture’s Facebook page, the workshop’s aims were to encourage peer-learning and networking to create a trusted community of young food systems leaders, offering practical learning to develop and implement plans in their respective nations, and amplifying their gained knowledge, skills and attitudes for food systems change in the respective professional ecosystems.

Participants also enjoyed a field trip to vegetable gardens in the small Chilean city of Peñaflor.

“I am happy that I participated, I am a firm believer that education is the key to our food security solutions.

“I plan to apply the knowledge acquired, learn from opportunities and embrace mistakes in order to build a team that inspires and empowers learners to ensure food security in Antigua and Barbuda,” Francis added.

The workshop was held in Santiago, Chile (Photos by Carol-Faye Bynoe-George/Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Barbuda Affairs Facebook page)