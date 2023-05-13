Antiguan artiste Zamoni releases first soca EP

- Advertisement -

The highly anticipated debut soca EP from rising star Zamboni has finally arrived.

‘I Am’ is a collection of five tracks showcasing Zamoni’s versatility with both groovy and uptempo productions.

The EP features collaborations with Antiguan producers Brukway Productions and Red Bull 3Style Caribbean Championship first place winner DJ Quest, as well as regional producers from St Lucia.

Zamoni’s lead single ‘We Bad’ has been making waves on air and in fetes across Antigua, with its infectious melody and catchy lyrics.

He said, “’We Bad’ was one of the records that was fit to set the tone for what is expected off my very first EP.

“I am truly grateful to see this dream become a reality.”

‘I Am’ features a mix of soca styles, with traditional Antiguan sounds infused with modern and international influences that truly make Zamoni’s artistry shine.

Zamoni The five tracks feature both groovy and uptempo vibes (Images contributed)

His confident delivery of vocals is said to energise the listener with vigour and passion track after track.

To celebrate the release of ‘I Am’, Zamoni will be hosting his own event for the second year, Float.

Under the theme ‘White Luxe’, the event promises to feature some of the biggest names in soca music from Antigua and across the region and is slated for June 11 at Sandpiper in Cedar Grove.

“I am excited to share my music with the world and hope that ‘I Am’ will be the first of many successful releases. Fans can listen to the EP on all major streaming platforms, and tickets for Float are on sale now,” Zamoni added.