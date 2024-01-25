Antiguan artiste jumps on Dutty Money Riddim in new competition, calls for local support

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Antiguan artist Jxrdan has set fire to the popular Dutty Money Riddim with his killer track “Smoothest Criminal” – a mesmerising blend of dancehall vibes and a touch of Michael Jackson’s classic, ‘Smooth Criminal’.

If you haven’t tuned in to this lyrical masterpiece yet, you’re missing out.

Jordan Thomas, a 23-year-old talent with four years in the music game, shared that he journeyed from conscious rap to exploring dancehall and afro beats because of the dynamic music scene in the region.

Originally from John Hughes but raised in All Saints and Freemans Village during his adolescent days, Jxrdan showed his dancehall prowess when he dived into the Dutty Money Riddim Competition after a fan sent him the details.

The stakes are high, with the chance to gain rights to the beat and a complimentary fully-paid music video if he comes out on top.

The promising artist told Observer that the “ultimate end game is to shine light on not only the genre, but Antigua all together. This opportunity would be life-changing, not only for me but the other talented artists around me who I would love to climb the ladder with me”.

For those curious about Jxrdan’s musical repertoire, you can find a variety of his tracks on YouTube under “Jxrdan Music 268” and on streaming platforms like Apple, Spotify, and Amazon under the name “Jxrdan”.

The Dutty Money Riddim, crafted by renowned Jamaican producer Rvssian, has taken the music scene by storm, attracting both novice and veteran artists vying for authorisation on the beat.

A remake of the popular Go-Go Club Riddim from 2009, the new beat has already seen authorisation for tracks like “GoGo” by RajahWild, “Continent” by Nigy Boy, “What’s Up” by Jada Kingdom, “Nursery Rhymes” by Kraff God, “Gimmi Nikki” by Brysco, and many more.

With the competition heating up, residents are urged to rally behind local talent and support Jxrdan’s quest for Dutty Money Riddim-glory by ‘liking’ and commenting on his video (contestant number 8) posted on the ‘questimesofficial’ Instagram page.

Jxrdan is competing against 19 other artistes but only the four with the most combined likes and comments will make it to the finals.