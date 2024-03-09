Antiguan artist ‘Drastic’ to proudly represent Antigua on ‘Canada’s Got Talent’

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Antiguan Soca artist, Art Phillip, widely known as ‘Drastic,’ is gearing up for a monumental opportunity as he prepares to showcase his talent on Canada’s Got Talent (CGT) 2024.

Renowned for his Grammy nominations and award-winning music, Drastic is eager to shine the spotlight on Antiguan talent on a global stage.

“The opportunity to audition in front of the CGT3 judges, on one of the most-watched shows in Canada, does not fall lightly on me. I’m proud to compete and highlight Antiguan-grown talent on such a stage,” Drastic shared with Observer.

Competing among 115 acts, Drastic is not only aiming for the grand prize of a million dollars, but also for a chance to win one of the six Golden Buzzer spots, each receiving $25,000, sponsored by CIBC.

The show is set to premiere on March 19 at 8 pm ET/PT on Citytv, featuring a panel of distinguished judges including Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus, and Kardinal Offishall.

The season promises to showcase remarkable talents, daring stunts, and contestants returning from pursuing their dreams abroad.

The grand finale, hosted by Lindsay Ell, will be aired live on May 14 at 8 pm ET/PT.

Drastic’s musical journey began in 2007 with a victory at Virgin Islands Idol. Over the years, he has collaborated with renowned artists such as Sean Kingston, garnering awards and securing chart-topping hits in the Caribbean.

His exceptional talent has earned him Grammy nominations for his contributions to Jah Cure’s albums “The Cure” in 2015, and “Royal Soldier” in 2019.

Drastic is also celebrated for his infectious Soca hits, including the popular ‘Sugar Waistline.’