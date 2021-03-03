Antiguan appointed Fandomodo Films’ Director of Film Development — Europe /UK

Spread the love













The growing film and television studio expands its international team to fulfill its motto, “Raise your Voice. Change the world.”

Fandomodo Films announced the appointment of Aishah Roberts as the studio’s Director of Film Development — Europe & UK. Roberts will be responsible for development of Europe and UK-based film projects.

Roberts starts on March 1, Fandomodo Films said in a release.

Originally from Antigua, Roberts grew up in the film industry as the only daughter of actor Conrad Roberts. In 2020, she founded Pyramid Four, a production company focused on development and production of inclusive content across film and television.

“We’re thrilled that Aishah is joining our team,” said Anthony Kaan, Fandomodo Films CEO. “She’s the person you want with you in the foxhole, smart as nails, strategic, and driven. Her international relationships in entertainment will be key to Fandomodo’s growth over the next two years.”

Fandomodo Films is the studio behind the upcoming Untitled Brig Owens Story, a feature film that will recount the story of NFL players Brig Owens and Jerry Smith during the Civil Rights Era.

Written by Tommy Oliver (40 Years A Prisoner, The Perfect Guy), the film will feature Joel Kinnaman (Hanna, Robocop, The Killing) as Smith, and is being produced by Anthony Kaan and Tommy Oliver.