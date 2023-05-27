Antiguan and St Lucian teams win big as Sagicor celebrates outstanding team members at awards ceremony

- Advertisement -

Nominated team members from across the Sagicor group of companies descended on the Hilton Barbados ballroom earlier this month to be recognised for their contributions to the company in 2022.

Under the theme “Star Power”, the company hosted its 2022 group awards showcase, bringing together a cross section of the insurance and financial institution’s sales advisors and administrative team members from Jamaica, the Eastern Caribbean, Belize, Dutch Caribbean, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States, all of whom were being recognised for their outstanding performances, innovation, impact, dedication and persistency throughout the year, a release said.

Several awards were handed out on the night, after the event kicked off with an impressive showing of musical talent by Sagicorians from all around their global operating footprint.

One of the most coveted awards up for grabs, the Sagicorian Employee of the Year award, ended in a tie this year and went to two employees, Christine Grant, Pensions Administrator from Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited, and Rabindranath Ramrattan, Building Maintenance Coordinator with Sagicor Life in Trinidad and Tobago.

The top sales advisors from across the group were Jeden Samuel from Antigua and Barbuda; Corey Watson of Barbados; Nicholene Taylor of Jamaica; Shameeza Bibi Van Loon Kadir of Aruba, and Allan Kercelus of Trinidad and Tobago.

Delivering his first, in-person address to the Sagicor team as the recently appointed Group President and Chief Executive Officer of Sagicor Financial Company Ltd, Andre Mousseau extended his congratulations to all the nominees and awardees, stating that in his short time with the company he had been constantly impressed by the level of talent, passion and hard work.

“What makes tonight special is that we are all here together, a unique collection of dedicated individuals from across 20 different countries,” said Mousseau. “Over the coming months and years, this dedication will be called upon as we embark on more ambitious, transformative projects to make sure that Sagicor continues to operate at a level where we will continue to succeed and thrive for decades and generations to come.”