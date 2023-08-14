Antiguan and Barbudan named among Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Chevening Scholars 23/24

The Chevening Scholars from Barbados and the Easter Caribbean for the academic year 2023-24 have been announced by British High Commissioner HE Scott Furssedonn-Wood.

An Antiguan and Barbudan, Curtis Cornelius, has been named among 15 awardees across Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

The formal announcement was made during at a pre-departure event for all scholars held in British High Commissions in Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr Cornelius joins a prestigious list of scholars from the twin-island state, to include parliamentarians, union leaders, and environmental specialists, and will pursue a MSc in Criminology at the University of Leicester.

High Commissioner Scott Furssedonn-Wood said, “These successful Scholars from the Eastern Caribbean studying a wide variety of subjects proves the depth of talent in the region. The Chevening application period opens soon – I encourage all would-be scholars to apply for a Chevening award.”

Meanwhile, the Resident British Commissioner to Antigua and Barbuda, Ms Lindsy Thompson, who hosted Mr Cornelius during the recently held pre-departure ceremony, encouraged the newly-announced Chevening Scholar to do his best and enjoy the many opportunities he will be afforded during his course of study.

Mr Cornelius is now the first male scholar to be announced for Antigua and Barbuda since Kurt Williams in 2017 and the latest for the country since Sharifa George, Jeneice St Romaine and Malaeka Goodwin for 21/22.

The application period for Chevening Scholarships for the academic year 2024-25 can be found at www.chevening.org.

The application period will open in mid-September and will close in mid-November.

The Chevening Scholarships scheme is a global scholarship programme of the British government.

The Scholarships are awarded to exceptional individuals with leadership potential and they enable recipients to study one-year Masters courses in a range of subjects at UK universities.

The Scholarships are funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and aim to support UK foreign policy priorities by creating lasting positive relationships with future leaders, influencers and decision makers.