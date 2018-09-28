Antigua to be represented at Carifta triathlon and aquathlon

Yahnik Martin, a 2017 aquathlon bronze medalist and teenaged female competitor Angelique Gittens will represent Antigua and Barbuda at the 2018 Carifta Triathlon and Aquathlon Championships slated for September 29 to 30 in Tobago.

Martin won bronze at last year’s Carifta Games in the 16-19 age category while 13-year-old Gittens will be compete at the games for the first time when she tackles the 13-15 age category.

The team will be coached by former national track and field athlete, Cordova “Popeye” Simon while Cleopatra Gittens will travel as the team’s official.