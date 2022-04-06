24.7 C
The Big Stories

Antigua State College wins mock trial

Winning team Faith Samuel (left) and Nadisha Jardine (right) from Antigua State College with their coach Curtis Cornelius who acted as prosecutor and is one of the directors of the National Mooting Association of Antigua and Barbuda. Second photo - (From left) Faith Samuel, managing partner of Richards & Company Stacy Richards-Roach, and Nadisha Jardine

Antigua State College defeated St Anthony’s Secondary School in the second annual Fortis Advocatus Moot Court Competition put on by the National Mooting Association of Antigua and Barbuda on Saturday.

The contest was a simulation of court proceedings in the form of a hypothetical mock trial – centred on vaccine mandates.

Aria-Rose Brown and Kioja Burke from St Anthony’s went head to head with Faith Samuel and Nadisha Jardine of the Antigua State College but the latter team took home the winning prize.

The winning team won an internship at St John’s-based legal firm Richards & Company while the second place team will be interning at the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

Samuel also got a prize for best speaker.

