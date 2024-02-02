Antigua State College and Ottos Comprehensive advance to Men’s Under-20 schools football final

- Advertisement -

The Antigua State College (ASC) and Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) advanced to the final of the Men’s Under-20 Schools Football Competition on Wednesday, following semifinals triumphs at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG).

The Antigua State College was led by Nadre Thomas who recorded a brace, scoring in minutes 20 and 30 as they beat the All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) by a 3-1 margin. Jevaughn Parker had opened the scoring for ASC when he struck in the eighth minute. Wilton Rhodes scored the lone goal for All Saints, netting in the 33rd minute.

In the other semifinal clash, Ottos Comprehensive School beat Irene B Williams Secondary School by a 2-1 margin. Aqua Singh (30) and Silence Manyaka (64) both scored once in the winning effort for OCS while Antoniel Campbell, in minute 25, scored the lone goal for Irene B Williams.

The final will be contested Friday (February 2) starting 4:15 pm at the ARG with the third place clash between All Saints and Irene B Williams is scheduled to start at 1pm.