Antigua Spay and Neuter Clinic’s ‘Cat Taxi Tour’ teaches children to show empathy for animals

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

The Antigua Spay and Neuter Clinic took 25 children on an adventure on Tuesday aboard Happy’s Cat Taxi Tour Bus to PAAWS animal shelter and Goatland Antigua as part of an initiative to teach children about animals and how to approach them without fear.

After a long drive through St John’s and into the countryside with tour guide Ashfield Thomas educating the children about the villages they passed through, the young tourists interacted excitedly with the cats and dogs up for adoption and currently boarded at the PAAWS animal shelter.

There, they learned how to approach, hold and pet the animals without spooking them, or being afraid themselves.

Among the children was Justice Daniels, a young boy with cerebral palsy who was all smiles after seeing the animals with his brothers, sister and mother.

The group also learned the reasons why some animals may act in an aggressive manner, such as holding and touching them incorrectly, strong scents and loud noises that may scare them.

Once the children had their fill of their new four-legged friends, they were whisked off to Swetes, meowing along with the bus as the tour guide continued his fun riddles and questions about each village they passed through and jesting with Happy, the bus’s driver.

Some of them also assisted along the trip, playing the roles of unofficial navigators as they had, in the past, been to Goatland, the next destination, and ensured that everyone knew what to expect once they arrived.

As they disembarked at the gates of the eco-friendly goat farm, the children made a beeline for the goats kept on the lower level of a three-storey building constructed out of recycled shipping palettes, though some were waylaid by the property’s resident dog, Simple.

After a short lunch break where they visited one of two ponds on the property and witnessed the feeding of the fish swimming within, they entered the second floor where the remaining animals are housed. These include several goats that were relocated from Redonda in an effort to preserve the special species, including the most interesting member of the herd, a hermaphrodite.

They also got the opportunity to learn about the different goat products, and how these items go from the farm to the supermarket and finally to their tables, and the importance of preserving various goat breeds and the care needed for such livestock.

The young tourists ended their visit with a hike, during which they became acquainted with a family of fallow deer being bred on the farm in an effort to preserve Antigua and Barbuda’s national animal.

Tuckered out and ready to head home, the children filed onto the bus one last time and expressed the hope of being able to go on such a tour again. They played with the Antigua Spay and Neuter Clinic’s mascot, Bingo the dog, before some of them fell fast asleep.

Antigua Spay and Neuter Clinic President Rachel Wood said she was happy that the trip had been a success, and expressed the hope of being able to host it once again. She said interest had been so high in the inaugural tour, they could have filled five more buses.

She also expressed the hope that, through future trips, youngsters will learn to treat animals with love and care, realising that dogs and cats are often afraid of them and simply need a gentler approach.

Wood also welcomed anyone willing to sponsor another such outing. Tuesday’s day out was sponsored by Carib Bean Coffee Roasters, who covered the cost for all 25 children, including lunch.

Anyone interested in supporting the Antigua Spay and Neuter Clinic can contact their Facebook page “Antigua Spay & Neuter Clinic“, email [email protected] or call/WhatsApp 268-788-3647/268-736-2287.