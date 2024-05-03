Antigua Sailing Week’s Lay Day: Sun, sand, spirited competition at Pigeon Point Beach

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

Wednesday, May 1st marked the highly anticipated Lay Day at Pigeon Point Beach during the 55th edition of Antigua Sailing Week.

After several days of intense racing and lively celebrations, sailors and spectators alike welcomed the opportunity to unwind, socialise, and engage in a variety of entertaining activities.

Shari Martin, one of the event organisers, expressed her enthusiasm for the day’s agenda.

“Today is all about fun on the beach,” she said.

“We’re giving away crazy prizes, serving up delicious pizza, Heineken beer, and bottles of rum. Guests can even win gift certificates for bars across the island. We’re here to ensure everyone has an unforgettable time.”

The beach was abuzz with excitement as participants took part in an array of games and challenges.

Among the most popular were the egg toss, which tested the agility and teamwork of the competitors as well as their hand eye co-ordination.

The giant Jenga sets drew in crowds, as people strategised to build the tallest towers possible with members of the crowd adding their recommendations to the participants as the blocks teetered precariously.

Tug of war, a classic beach game, saw teams of 12 battling it out in friendly rivalries after the battle against the rope itself was won, having been a bundle of tangled knots.

The arm wrestling competition drew massive crowds, all shouting for their chosen challenger, with some of the sailors taking part being playfully warned by their colleagues to not get injured prior to upcoming races.

There was also the bucket fill relay, which pitted teams against one another to pass their watery baton from one bucket to another via a line of teammates, the winner being decided by which team transported the most water to the other bucket successfully.

One of the highlights of the day was the dinghy races, where sailors, both young and seasoned, showcased their skills in smaller crafts.

The beach provided a refreshing break from the sun, with participants and onlookers diving into the crystal-clear waters of Pigeon Point.

Martin also reflected on the success of the event so far, noting that despite some challenges in setting up a new venue, the feedback from participants had been overwhelmingly positive.

“The support has been great, and the races have had really good wind this year. Everything has been going really well,” she added.

One attendee, who has been volunteering at Antigua Sailing Week for three years, shared his experience.

“Lay Day is the best. It’s getting better and better over the years, but it’s looking for more and more improvements. They’re more free, and everybody is more social. No bad vibes, all good vibes, and no fighting, no argument. That’s the vibes.”

Another first-time attendee expressed her delight.

“I’ve been only to two events so far, Lay Day and Reggae in the Park. This is my first Sailing Week. I’m from here and I never been, so I said, you know what, let me just try it. And hey, I’m coming back next year, and I don’t think I’m gonna ever stop.”

Looking ahead to the remaining days of Antigua Sailing Week, excitement continues to build.

On Thursday, the Chase the Race event will take place, allowing participants to follow the racing action closely.

The day will conclude with a party at the Antigua Yacht Club Marina, featuring entertainment by a live band.

The week will culminate on Saturday with Dockyard Day, where the final prize-giving ceremony will be held.

Martin emphasised the significance of this event, as it celebrates the achievements of the sailors, including the many young participants who have partnered with international boats to learn and enhance their sailing skills.

With more thrilling races and celebrations on the horizon, the 55th edition of this prestigious regatta continues to solidify its position as one of the most anticipated events on the global sailing calendar.