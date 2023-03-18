Antigua Sailing Week Returns at Full Mast!

- Advertisement -

Antigua Sailing Week, considered one of the Caribbean’s most prestigious regattas, is held annually at the end of April and the 54th edition will commence with the Peters & May Round Antigua Race on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Following that will be five days of competitive racing off the rugged south coast of Antigua, wrapping up on Friday, May 5, 2023.

NOT A SAILOR, NOT A PROBLEM

There are many ways for non-sailors to have action during the week of activities from April 29 – May 5th. Whether you’re a first-timer visitor or a seasoned veteran, the event offers spectators a variety of activities.

