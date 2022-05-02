Antigua Sailing Week in full swing￼

- Advertisement -

Racing at the 53rd edition of Antigua Sailing Week kicked off Sunday with the English Harbour Rum Race on the island’s south coast.

Eighty-seven teams from over 20 different countries enjoyed tropical conditions at one of the world’s best sailing playgrounds. Two races were completed for 14 classes, with the new CSA Sportsboat Class getting an extra helping, with three short sharp windward leeward races.

“A solid south easterly breeze of 12 knots built to about 16 knots during the day, with the wind oscillating just 10 degrees; a perfect day,” commented Race Officer Neil Andrew for the Windward Course.

Winners on English Harbour Rum Race Day were: Ambersail 2, Tschuss, Mahana, OMII, Blitz, Scarlet Oyster, Hermes, GFA Caraïbes – La Morrigane, Tosca, Rebel, Holding Pattern, PepsiMax ~ Montebello, Blue Skies, Schrodinger, KH+P Culebra, KHS&S Contractors, Braque, and Cricket with Anjo Insurance.

Hundreds of spectators watched the racing from Shirley Heights Lookout and from the world-class resorts and beaches on the idyllic west coast of Antigua. Many more race fans enjoyed the action with front row seats on the water with Chase the Race Wadadli Cats.