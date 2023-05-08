Antigua praised by Tourism ambassadors Angela Bassett and Dawnn Lewis, according to Tourism Minister

- Advertisement -

The welcoming atmosphere and safety of the country were among favourite aspects of Angela Bassett’s and Dawnn Lewis’ experiences in Antigua and Barbuda. This was according to tourism minister, Charles Max Fernandez.

“The beautiful beaches…the number of places they have been to… the culinary offerings we had. They experienced a lot of local dishes. In addition to that, again the thing that most stood out to them is how nice and welcoming our people are,” he stated.

Giving background of Basset’s appointment, Fernandez explained, “I actually met Angela Bassett… since about 2019. We had dinner in New York, a couple of us…including the CEO of the tourism authority, Mr Colin James. We had discussions about Antigua.” He further added that because of Bassett’s love for Antigua, due to previous visits, the invitation was extended for her to return.

“We actually introduced the tourism ambassador program in 2008. The first appointee was Marion Jean-Baptiste. Interestingly, Angela Bassett came to Antigua first as a guest of our first tourism ambassador,” stated Derede Samuel Whitlock on the Big Issues.

Upon Bassett’s return to Antigua, she travelled along with Dawnn Lewis, who has family connections to Antigua. During the visit, discussions of them becoming tourism ambassadors were held, which were subsequently approved by the Cabinet, Fernandez said.

“The whole idea is to promote Antigua and Barbuda. By extension, we expect that they will enhance our marketing effort. But again, the purpose is to bring recognition to highlight the destination,” he continued, explaining the expectations of their appointment.

“I think overall, I’m all for influencer marketing…in light of social media, it gives that immediate type of impact. I think it is something that could be leveraged to elevate Antigua and Barbuda’s brand, Whitlock commented. However, she also added that suitable plans have to be in place.

An official ceremony for the tourism ambassadors will be held in New York in June, Fernandez confirmed.