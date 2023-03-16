Antigua Motors captures award for outstanding truck sales

- Advertisement -

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

Local car dealership Antigua Motors is celebrating an award in recognition of last year’s incredible sales record – which surpassed even 2019’s highly successful year.

The Old Parham Road-based business won the 2022 Isuzu awards for outstanding sales of the Japanese manufacturer’s trucks, topping other countries in the region.

“Even though there are still issues with getting parts to produce vehicles, 2022 was a major turnaround in terms of our truck sales, both achieving number one in market shares in Antigua and the lesser developed countries in the Lesser Antilles,” Antigua Motors’ Director and General Manager Paul Ryan told Observer.

He said Antigua Motors saw a 46 percent increase in truck sales in 2022 compared to 2021, with vehicles ranging from two to four tons.

“We are mainly marketing light-duty trucks in Antigua and today [Wednesday] we had the pleasure of having the awards personally handed over to the dealership,” he said.

Ryan continued that without a dedicated staff and team, his company would not have been able to achieve such an award.

“We pushed through the challenges. We could have done more but we had issues with sourcing parts from Japan…but we tried our best and we are happy to have received this award. We also want to thank our customers who have supported us throughout the years,” he said.