Antigua Lions Club assists fire victim

The Antigua Lions Club offered aid to Catherine Roberts of Gilpin Avenue, who lost her household items and other personal possessions in a house fire recently.

Shortly after the tragedy, the Antigua Lions Club began looking into the needs of the affected individual and sought to meet them.

The club donated a queen size bed, a stove and a blender, which were the items that Roberts requested.

The Antigua Lions Club has since thanked Denis Hadeed of the Furniture Gallery for the huge discounts and other concessions for this project to be a success.

Roberts was said to be very thankful and even shed

tears over the fact that the Antigua Lions Club came to her aid. She also wished the club much success in its endeavours.

Lion Gladston Joseph MJF was responsible for this particular project, and he along with other members of the Antigua Lions Club were on hand to make the presentation to the family.

He spoke about the honesty of the fire victim in giving pertinent information to help the process along.

And, he is now calling on the public to support the Antigua Lions Club in its effort to raise funds for such purposes from time to time as misfortune could befall anyone at any time.