Antigua ‘less than a year away’ from 24/7 water supply

By Robert A. Emmanuel

As the public continues its constant outcry for water for cooking, cleaning and their everyday lives, the nation’s public utilities authorities have said the country is “a year or less away” from having water supplied on a 24-hour basis.

During a recent walk-though of the Fort James reverse osmosis plant, Public Utilities Minster Melford Nicholas said the forthcoming Bethesda facility could add 3.2 million gallons to overall production.

“We recently received sign-off and permission from the Development Control Authority to proceed with that investment…but there is still some lead time on a number of the electrical components and our estimate is that during the first, certainly the second, quarter of next year, we may be able to complete implementation that should bring it into service,” Minister Nicholas said.

Water Business Unit manager Ian Lewis reiterated that meeting the daily water demands of the public remained the long-term objective of his department.

“Once we have the Bethesda plant available, that will take care of the eastern side of the island— Willikies, Newfield, Freetown, Bethesda, Piccadilly, English Harbour and Liberta—so therefore the existing plants on the island will be concentrating on St John’s and the western parts of the island,” he said, noting that efforts were “85 to 90 percent” complete.

According to APUA, most of the items needed for the construction phase of the Bethesda plant are already on the island, save for the electrical and control panels as well as the pressure vessels, and completion is expected for 2024.

Lewis also stated that the upgrading of the distribution network is on hold as they are awaiting approval of a loan.

“We did start some of it from in-house operation funds, but we do require some additional funds to have that project more advanced,” he added.

Lewis explained that the current production of the existing plants is around 6.5 to 6.8 million gallons per day— equating to a deficit of 1.5 to 1.2 million gallons per day, based on current demand.

Minister Nicholas also alluded to a future hike in consumer water bills as production costs increase.