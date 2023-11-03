Antigua Grammar School blank Jennings Secondary 7-0 in School Football League

- Advertisement -

The Antigua Grammar School defeated the Jennings Secondary School 7-0 in the Under 20 Boys East Zone of the Cool and Smooth Joma Caribbean School League on Tuesday.

Javere Joseph opened the scoring in the ninth minute and Okahrie Mitchell added the second goal in the 12th minute. In the 25th minute, Keyondre Hewlette scored the final goal of the first half to go into the 3-0. Sedique Adams scored the fourth goal of the match in the 45th minute before Jaiden Wray netted twice in the 49th and 60th minutes of play.

Jennings Secondary also scored an own goal.

In the other match, Clare Hall Secondary School beat St Joseph’s Academy 2-1 with Noel Jno Baptiste and Amos Christian scoring in the 12th and 18th minutes. Dejaun Christian had a goal for the losing side in the 44th minute.