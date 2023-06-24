Antigua Cruise Port presents Summer Cool II

- Advertisement -

Antigua Cruise Port has launched the second edition of its community training series, Summer Cool II. The four-day training event focuses on preparing Antigua Cruise Port employees and external stakeholders for the upcoming cruise season.

The complimentary sessions will be conducted by Antigua Cruise Port and Global Ports Holding staff. The first course is called “The State of the Cruise Industry” and will be on July 11th. It will give attendees an update on the sector and projections for upcoming seasons.

The next session will be July 13th and focuses on International Ship and Port Facility Code (ISPS) Awareness training. This is an essential course for those who operate within the port and its surrounding areas such as tour operators, agents, and taxi drivers.

Business owners and other interested individuals can join the “Easy and Practical Maintenance Tips” session on July 18.

Finally, the “How to Market Your Business” training will be on July 20th. All sessions will be held at Antigua Cruise Port’s Conference Room located upstairs at Heritage Quay and they will start at 9:00 a.m. and last 90 minutes. However, the ISPS Awareness training will be 3 hours.

The “How to Market Your Business” training will be online via Zoom. It begins at 9:00 a.m. and lasts 90 minutes.

Participants will receive certificates for every course they complete.

ACP General Manager Dona Regis- Prosper said, “We’re continuing to build on our social commitment. We want to share our knowledge with our partners and further develop the cruise sector. The upcoming season will be busy, and we want to ensure people are prepared to operate optimally when that time comes.”

Those interested in participating can call 736-0990 or email [email protected] or [email protected]