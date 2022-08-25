Antigua Combined Schools claim T20 series following clean sweep in Dominica

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The Cool & Smooth-sponsored Antigua Combined Schools made a clean sweep of the three-match T20 Schools Boys Cricket Series against Dominica with a six-run triumph over Dominica on Wednesday at the Dominica national stadium.

Batting first, Antigua and Barbuda raised 135 for seven in their allotment of 20 overs.

Shamar Pereira top-scored with 31 not out, while Dravid Richardson added 28 to the total. Morell Burton bagged two for 30 and Keyron Phillips claimed two for 35 bowling for the home team.

Dominica then fell just short in their chase, getting to 129 for six in 20 overs. They were led by Uvvis Charles with 58 while Daren Toussaint added 27 and Yawani Regis made 20. Malinga Bruney was the pick of the bowlers for Antigua and Barbuda with three for 23 in four overs, while Demetri Lucas and Ajarie Joseph both claimed one wicket.

Antigua and Barbuda had won the previous match by 10 wickets before claiming the opening contest by six wickets.