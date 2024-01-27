Antigua Classics Yacht Regatta returns in 2024

- Advertisement -

The Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta (Classics) will be held in Nelson’s Dockyard from Wednesday 17th April to Monday 22nd April 2024.

The Regatta is a celebration of the beautiful yachts of yesteryear and the Dockyard provides an appropriate and picturesque backdrop for the event highlighting the cultural heritage of our beautiful island.

To reflect this, Classics and the National Parks Authority (NPA) are delighted to announce a significantly increased collaboration in the hosting of the Regatta for 2024.

Park Fees will remain $US15/person total for the duration of the event allowing you to make full use of the facilities and find many of the not so often used areas for our social events.

All other fees, garbage and environmental will be covered by the Classic Regatta. NPA will sponsor Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s dock fees for all competitors.

Additionally, they will sponsor the Carriacou Sloops for the duration of the regatta. Other sponsors have undertaken to cover the additional 3 nights for all yachts in Vintage, Classic and Traditional Classes.

Schooners who match that criteria are also included. Water and electricity will still be charged at the normal commercial rate. We are still looking for other sponsors to cover the additional 3 days for Classic GRP, Spirit of Tradition and Modern Classics.

Classics is thrilled to partner with NPA for the 2024 Regatta. Their generous sponsorship reflects a shared dedication to preserving our maritime heritage and making this iconic event as accessible as possible.

This collaboration enhances the regatta’s appeal to competitors, the local community and visitors alike and underscores the importance of safeguarding our historic sites.

We look forward to welcoming you to another 6 days of camaraderie, ideal sailing conditions and overall fun. For more information about the Antigua Classics Yacht Regatta, please visit https://antiguaclassics.com