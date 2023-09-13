Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta Registration is Now Open

- Advertisement -

The Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta committee is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the 35th edition of our regatta. The regatta will be held in Nelson’s Dockyard, Antigua April 17th – 22nd, 2024.

Take advantage of the EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION DISCOUNT and register ASAP by clicking here.

Classic yachts will be excited to learn that the Classic Rating Formula will be used for all yachts except for Spirit of Tradition and Modern Classics, where the Caribbean Sailing Association Rating Rule will apply.

The Classic Rating Formula is designed specifically for classic yachts and is easy and affordable to obtain.

The fees, classes and everything else you need to know are in the Notice of Race which has now been published here.

Building on the great success and excitement of the 2023 Antigua Classic Regatta we expect over 60 entries this year.

We look forward to welcoming new entries and returning friends to Antigua as well as our enthusiastic volunteers, generous sponsors and gifted photographers without whom our regatta would not work.

If you have any queries, please email the regatta coordinator at [email protected]