‘Antigua Carnival Passport’ provides visitors with All-Access-Pass to Caribbean’s greatest summer festival

- Advertisement -

The ‘Mas, Music and Creativity’ that is ‘Antigua Carnival’, The Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival, was experienced in Trinidad and Tobago over the weekend, as the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) and the Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission launched regionally a new ‘Antigua Carnival Passport’ promotion.

The ‘Antigua Carnival Passport’ promotion showcases Antigua and Barbuda’s rich culture and provides carnival enthusiasts with the amazing opportunity to win an all-access pass to Antigua’s Carnival. The Carnival Passport provides lucky winners with a trip to participate during the thirteen exciting days of ‘Antigua Carnival’, from July 27 – August 8, 2023, with entry to official ‘Antigua Carnival’ events and destination attractions.

The ‘Antigua Carnival’ events featured include access to over five street party experiences such as the Opening Parade, T-shirt Mas, Junior Carnival, J’ouvert, Carnival Monday, Carnival Tuesday and Last Lap, as well as popular Carnival events such as Panorama, Calypso Monarch, Party Monarch, and Caribbean Melting Pot.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s Director of Tourism for the Caribbean and Latin America Charmaine Spencer noted, “There is a new buzz around Antigua’s carnival regionally, as more carnival-followers are drawn to our extensive carnival schedule, unique style of mas, invigorating music, colourful costumes, and for the real party-lovers the non-stop partying options available during the season.

We are also speaking to those travellers who appreciate that Antigua and Barbuda is easily accessible and provides an intimate, relaxing, and fun getaway.”

For the Trinidad leg of the ‘Antigua Carnival Passport’ promotion, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority partnered with the Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission, the all-inclusive Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa, and Caribbean Airlines.

Visitors to the C3 Mall in San Fernando and East Gates Mall on the weekend, were inspired to visit Antigua and Barbuda as they learned about the destination’s offerings, tasted local treats, engaged with cultural performers, and listened to the sounds of Antigua and Barbuda soca music. They were also entered into the draw to win the Antigua Carnival passport.

Over 600 entries were received over the two days of the promotion, with winners announced live on Trinidad radio stations Slam 100.5FM, VibeCT 105.1FM, The Ultimate 95.1FM, and Sangeet 106.1FM at the end of each day.

Alongside mall promotions, ABTA Director of Tourism Charmaine Spencer also led presentations on the destination with partners, Blue Diamond Resorts (Royalton Antigua) Senior Sales & Contracting Manager, Key Accounts, Mr. Juan Pilier, and Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission Deputy Director Cleofoster Harris, to an audience of major Trinidad and Tobago tour operators and travel agents, followed by discussions on summer bookings.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority will continue promotions in Trinidad and Tobago working with the Guardian Media group across their radio stations for the month of June. Listeners to the stations will have a chance to win a trip for two to Antigua and Barbuda with a three-night stay at the Royalton Antigua Resort, airport transfers and a complimentary tour.