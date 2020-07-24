Antigua & Barbuda records 6 new cases of Covid-19

Spread the love













The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has revealed six new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda.

Of the forty-seven samples tested, forty-one were negative and six were positive.

Four of the positive cases are from a family who travelled to Antigua on July 9th. All four were placed in quarantine upon arrival and are now in isolation.

The other two positive cases are contacts of a previously confirmed case and they are now also in isolation.

Contact tracing and testing for contacts of all newly confirmed cases continue and will be reflected in subsequent publications of the dashboard.

Meanwhile, two new recovered cases have been recorded.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 in Antigua and Barbuda is eighty-two while there are nineteen active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.