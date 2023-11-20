Antigua & Barbuda Parliamentarians participate in Gender Equality &Sustainable Development Multi-stakeholder dialogue

- Advertisement -

President of the Senate, The Honourable Alincia Williams Grant, Senate Minority Leader, The Honourable Shawn Nicholas and Independent Senator, The Honourable Kiz Johnson participated in an exchange among Caribbean women parliamentarians and civil society held in St Lucia.

The multi-stakeholder dialogue from October 31-November 1, 2023, was hosted by ParlAmericas, the United Nations (UN) Women Multi-Country Office for the Caribbean and the Parliament of Saint Lucia.

More than 20 Caribbean countries were represented in exploring issues surrounding gender equality. Despite progress towards achieving gender parity, violence against women and girls (VAWG) continues to surge across our Caribbean. It was noted that 46% of women across the Caribbean have experienced at least one form of violence in their lifetime.

This has triggered long-term psycho-social, economic and health consequences with some cases ending in loss of life.

The alarming statistic and plethora of VAWG issues tabled and revealed during this multi-stakeholder dialogue have encouraged and, in many instances, renewed the energy of our Caribbean. parliamentarians to continue fighting for gender equality.

Antigua and Barbuda’s three parliamentarians lent their voices and contributions to the robust discourse. President of the Senate, The Honourable Alincia Williams Grant was a part of a panel which explored avenues to promote gender equality and ending VAWG within and through parliament.

President Williams Grant advocated for more women entering the political space to leverage this platform as one way of having VAWG issues addressed.

She added that within the Antiguan and Barbudan Legislative structure, the Youth Parliament, the Young Women in Leadership and the President’s 10 programmes have provided avenues for increased participation and voicing of gender issues within a structured space.

The multi-stakeholder dialogue ended with a special session where parliamentarians reviewed and made contributions to the joint statement, Stronger Together: Propelling Sustainable Development, Gender Equality and an end to Violence against Women and Girls in the Caribbean.’

An exchange among representatives of Caribbean women’s parliamentary caucuses was held on November 02, 2023.

This gave participants the opportunity to report on the status of the gender caucus committee in the respective parliaments and to identify areas for strengthening The Network Antigua of Women’s Parliamentarians of Antigua and Barbuda (gender caucus) was chartered in 2019.