Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association Spotlights Hospitality Trailblazer: Sherrian Phillip, Housekeeping Manager at Jumby Bay Island

The Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association (ABHTA) is delighted to announce Sherrian Phillip as the featured professional in its “Unveiling Hospitality Professionals” series. Sherrian currently serves as the Housekeeping Manager at Jumby Bay Island, an Oetker Collection Masterpiece Hotel.

Bringing over fourteen years of experience in the hospitality industry, Sherrian’s journey is marked by dedication, passion, and continuous pursuit of excellence. Her career commenced at Caribbean Airport Services Handling Company, where she contributed her skills to both Leeward Island Air Transport (LIAT) and British West Indies Airways (BWIA). It was during this period that Sherrian discovered her love for hospitality, prompting her transition from the airline to the hotel industry, starting as a Front Office Agent at Jolly Beach Resort and Spa.

In 2007, Sherrian was honoured with the Caribbean Hotel Association and Board of Education Scholarship, setting the stage for her educational pursuits in the Tourism Industry. After completing her studies, she joined Jumby Bay Resort Ltd. in 2009 and quickly rose through the ranks, earning accolades such as the Leading Quality Assurance Outstanding award and Supervisor of the Quarter nominations.

Sherrian’s career took an international turn in 2013 when she was selected to supervise the Front Office team at Rosewood Tucker’s Point Bermuda. Her achievements during this time included the Leading Quality Assurance Outstanding award and Manager of the Year in 2014. Despite her success, Sherrian remained committed to continuous learning, achieving a Summa Cum Laude Award in the Bachelor of Business Administration in Hospitality Management from Monroe College in June 2017.

Currently managing the Housekeeping and Laundry departments at Jumby Bay Island, Sherrian is furthering her knowledge in hospitality through a Certified Hospitality Housekeeping Executive Online course. Her dedication to growth and excellence is encapsulated in her personal mantra, “Small beginnings bring great rewards,” emphasizing the importance of passion, love, and drive in achieving one’s dreams.

The Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association takes pride in recognizing Sherrian Phillip’s remarkable journey and commitment to the highest standards in hospitality. Through the “Unveiling Hospitality Professionals” series, ABHTA aims to inspire the next generation of professionals aspiring to make significant contributions to the dynamic and rewarding field of hospitality.