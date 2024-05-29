Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association Announces Winsia West of Blue Waters Resort & Spa as a CHTA Young Leader.

- Advertisement -

Today, the Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association proudly announced that Winsia West, Food & Beverage

Supervisor, at Blue Waters Resort & Spa, has been selected to represent Antigua and Barbuda in the prestigious Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Young Leaders Forum (YLF), Class of 2026.

Winsia joins an elite group of 27 candidates from across the Caribbean, including representatives from Barbados,

Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, The Bahamas, and Turks and Caicos.

Winsia West CHTA Young Leaders Forum with the Blue Waters Resort & Spa Management Team

The selection committee, comprised of esteemed industry professionals such as Sanovnik Destang, CHTA’s President-Elect and Executive Director of Bay Gardens Resorts; Paul Collymore, CEO of The Landings Resort and Spa; Laudra Maurille- Willie, Assistant Human Resource Manager at The Landings Resort and Spa; Anice O’Neil, Commercial Director at Bay Gardens Resorts; and Vanessa Ledesma,

CHTA’s Acting CEO and Director General, rigorously evaluated each candidate to ensure the highest standards of excellence.

Upon being notified of her selection, Winsia West expressed her gratitude and pride: “I am greatly honoured. I was not really expecting this, but the honest truth is that I am honoured. I am grateful and proud. The only Antiguan – that’s a big thing.

And I will say that without my team and the great leaders here who I look up to, I know I will be able to do this. It is an honour.”

