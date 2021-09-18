Antigua and Barbuda’s newest Ambassador at large presented with credentials

PRESS STATEMENT – As of 12:30pm Friday 17th September 2021, Mr. Clarence E. Pilgrim became Antigua & Barbuda’s newest Ambassador-At-Large, with responsibilities for attracting investment and creating economic opportunities for the nation.

Ambassador Pilgrim has a Master’s in Business Administration and is a Chartered fellow of the United Kingdom’s Chartered Institute of Management, as well as being a Chartered Manager with that Institute, and he is also a Chartered Manager with the Canadian Institute of Management; additionally he is a Chartered Director. He also holds a post graduate qualification from the University of the West Indies in Competition Law and the Economics of Competition.

He recently concluded a certification course in Performance Management with the University of Suffolk and has also been a part of the Transformational Leadership Development Program of CARICAD and was the cohorts Valedictorian.

Ambassador Pilgrim have served his country before in Washington DC on the Multilateral Evaluation Mechanism of the Inter American Drug Control Commission. In 2004 he underwent training with the OECS school of Diplomacy and other training in International Relations and Public Administrative law from UWI.

He has acted as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and is currently Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works.

He attended the China Executive Leadership Academy for a course in Human Resource Management for Developing Countries to be equipped in that specialty area.

With his new appointment, Ambassador Pilgrim is hoping to put his many years of experience and training to good use in advancing the economic landscape of our nation of Antigua and Barbuda.