Antigua and Barbuda’s Matthew wins Men’s Second Flight at Barbados Open

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda junior golfer, Jahir Matthew, captured the Men’s Second Flight of the Barbados Amateur Open Golf Championships held between September 15 and 17 at the Barbados Golf Club.

Sixteen-year-old Matthew, the son of Sports Minister Daryll Matthew and Alicia Walker-Isaac, shot a total gross of 264 to clinch the title late Sunday.

Jahir, a first year student at the Antigua State College, finished ahead of Barbados’ Bert Coppin who shot a total gross of 267 in second place and Grenada’s Danny Donelan who finished third with a total gross of 271. Kaidon Bishop (272) of Barbados and Lakram Ramsundar of Guyana (273) round off the top five finishers.

Antigua’s Kemarly Thomas, Taj Hill, Siyolo Joseph, Marlon George and James Keiohn also competed at the Barbados Open.

Meanwhile, Trinidad & Tobago’s Christopher Richards Jr took the Men’s Championship title. Richards carded an even-par 72 on Sunday to end with a three-day total of 214 strokes.

Fellow T&T golfers Liam Bryden (216) and Zico Correia (218) finished second and third respectively, with Jerseem Boodram (223) in seventh place.

In the Senior Men’s Category, Junior Charles successfully defended his title with a three-day total of 221 shots.

He finished 11 shots ahead of second-placed Ivan Codrington of Barbados (232), with T&T’s Wayne Baptiste (233) in third place.

Richard Lara won the Super Senior Flight with a three-day total of 241, finishing ahead of Joe DeFilippo of the Cayman Islands (245), and Charles Thornton of Barbados (250) in third.

In the men’s First Flight, former West Indies batting star Brian Lara (239) came in third place, with Ricardo Francis of Grenada (226) taking the title. Julian Watson of Barbados (235) finished second.