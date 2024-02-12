Antigua and Barbuda’s Lloyd take 60m wins at Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

National Sprinter Joella Lloyd was victorious in her 60m race at the Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational on Friday. She won the race in a season’s best 7.27 seconds just ahead of American Maia McCoy (7.29), and Kentucky Junior Victoria Perrow (7.31).

This was Lloyd’s third invitational meet for the 2024 season after attending the Clemson Bob Pollock Invitational and New Mexico Collegiate Classic.

The University of Tennessee senior and national record holder broke the national record in the 2023 Indoor Season when she ran an impressive 23.38 for second place in Heat 2 of the Women’s 200m at the Clemson Bob Pollock Invitational.