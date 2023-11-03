Antigua and Barbuda’s Lanica Locker qualify for 200m finals at Pan American Games

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda’s Lanica Locker, the country’s lone track and field athlete at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, has qualified for the Finals of the Women’s 200m race. The teenager placed fifth in heat one of the 200 metre race with a time of 23.94.

The heat was won by Brazil’s Ana Carolina De Jesus in a time of 23.61, Reyare Mary Thomas of Trinidad and Tobago ran a time of 23.76 to place second, while Cecelia Tamayo of Mexico came third with a time of 23.79.

The 200m finals are scheduled for 7.02pm on November 2. Locker claimed the bronze medal in the 200 metres girls’ under-18 finals at the Youth Commonwealth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

Lanica Locker