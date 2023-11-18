Antigua and Barbuda’s Josanne Lewis Gets Historic Player of the Year Award for John Jay College

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda volleyball player, Josanne Lewis, has created a bit history for the John Jay College of Criminal Justice by becoming the US school’s first women’s volleyball player to claim the CUNY Athletic Conference (CUNYAC) Player of the Year accolade.

The win comes one season after she was named CUNYAC Community College Women’s Volleyball Player of the Year at BMCC. Lewis had a stellar first season at John Jay where she ranks 26th in the nation in kills per set, averaging 4.05 which is the best mark this season in CUNYAC.

Additionally, she is 36th in the country in points per set, tallying 4.47, which is also pacing the conference this season. This year, she has produced 16 double-digit kill performances, highlighted by a season-high 26-kill effort on the road at Baruch. For the season, Lewis enters the CUNYAC Semifinals with 296 kills, 199 digs, and 23 aces, which translates into 326.5 points.

Lewis, the daughter of former national player and coach, Urvin Lewis, is in her first year at John Jay.