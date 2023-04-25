Antigua and Barbuda’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom named Diplomat of the Year

Antigua and Barbuda’s High Commissioner to the Court of St. James (United Kingdom), Karen Mae- Hill was named Diplomat of the Year for the Year 2023 for North America and the Caribbean Region at the IHG DIPLOMAT Magazine Awards Ceremony 2023. The award was presented by the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, His Excellency Ivan Romero-Martinez at the Princess Alexandra Hall of the Royal Overseas League, London on Monday 24th April.

In its thirteenth year, the awards ceremony recognises the outstanding work and achievements of London’s diplomatic community who are trying to better their nations’ well-being. DIPLOMAT magazine identified 10 categories that recognise different levels of diplomacy, and winners were nominated by their peers. Antigua and Barbuda’s High Commissioner Karen-Mae Hill won in the category for the region of North America and the Caribbean.

In her acceptance speech, she thanked her colleagues in the diplomatic corps for the nomination and the distinguished judging panel for selecting her for the award. She expressed how delighted she was that as someone from a small island nation with a large ocean space she could have made such an impression and impact on the diplomatic community in the UK. She thanked the government of Antigua and Barbuda and the Prime Minister for giving her the opportunity to serve as its High Commissioner and promised to continue to work hard to represent the interests of Antigua and Barbuda and the wider CARICOM region. She also thanked her staff at the High Commission and her CARICOM colleague High Commissioners for the support they have given her throughout her tenure. The evening welcomed the massed ranks of London’s diplomatic corps, at what has become a key date in the capital’s diplomatic calendar. BBC Diplomatic Correspondent James Landale was the Master of Ceremonies. The High Commissioner Received a unique plaque which was designed by Royal Warrant Holders’ Cleave and Company