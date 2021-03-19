Antigua and Barbuda’s Half Moon Bay amongst Best of the Best Beaches in the Caribbean

Spread the love













Antigua and Barbuda’s Half Moon Bay has been recognised as one of the Caribbean’s Best Beaches.

Half Moon Bay has been named #9 beach in the Caribbean in the 2021 Travelers’ Choice® Best of the Best Awards for Beaches.

The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best is Tripadvisor’s highest honor. The Best of the Best Awards for Beaches identifies and ranks the very best beaches, not by a panel of judges, but by those who matter most: the travelers.

Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best award winners are among the top 1% of listings on Tripadvisor. A recent Tripadvisor study of consumers worldwide revealed that 55% of travelers are extremely or very likely to take a beach trip in 2021, and “visiting the beach” ranked second highest on the list of activities they were extremely or very likely to do in 2021.

Halfmoon Bay, Antigua (Photo credits: Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority)