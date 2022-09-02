Antigua and Barbuda’s Flyballers suffer heavy defeat in men’s netball tournament

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda’s Flyballers fell to a heavy defeat in their opening match of the Americas Netball Men’s Championship being held in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Flyballers were outclassed 74-18 in a one-sided affair against South Africa’s Portea Pumas at the Arnos Vale hard courts. Antigua and Barbuda is still to compete against Grenada, Jamaica and hosts SVG.

In Thursday’s other contest, Vincy Warriors enjoyed a narrow 33-26 victory over Grenada’s Spice Boys.

The squad, which is under the watchful eyes of former national women’s player, Candace Jones, earned the right to represent the twin-island state at the tournament after winning the men’s division of the recently held national league put on by the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA).

The team’s participation is being funded by platinum sponsor Go To Enterprises and gold sponsors State Insurance, Cool & Smooth and Townhouse Furnishings.