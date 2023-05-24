Antigua and Barbuda’s first Restaurant Week proves to be a delicacy of its own

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

The country’s Restaurant Week has come to a marvellous end, having successfully brought Antigua’s top restaurants and local eateries together as the peak tourism season came to a close.

The two-week event from May 7 to May 21 had originally been planned for 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic caused preparations to screech to a halt.

Needless to say, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) revived the plans in 2023, with much pomp.

Over 30 restaurants across the island took part in the event, preparing prix fixe menus tailored to show off their specialties, as well as the country’s unique culinary delicacies.

Additionally, almost 20 small restaurants and vendors took part in the Eat Like a Local programme, which allowed locals and visitors to sample great local cuisine.

This programme is set to continue into the Carnival season, according to Shermain Jeremy, Special Projects and Events Manager at the ABTA.

She also confirmed that the ABTA hopes to make this a regular event, with some persons actually asking that it be held multiple times a year, or that spinoffs such as a Cocktail Week, or other similar concepts, be hosted.

Over 30 restaurants across Antigua took part in the event

CEO of the ABTA, Colin James, said he was pleased with the reception of the inaugural event, noting that one restaurant had reported almost 200 persons coming to dine solely for the prix fixe menus they had on offer.

A highlight of the event was the participation of a number of international chefs, to include Antiguan-born Lejorn Hill, Executive Sous Chef at the Paramount Hotel; Dubai UAE chef Claude Lewis, Food Network ‘Chopped’ 2018 winner, and the owner of Freetown Road Project restaurant in New Jersey; Tanya Holland, chef and author, as well as owner of Brown Sugar Kitchen Restaurant in California; DeVonn Francis, chef and founding director of Yardy World in New York; and Chef Orlando Satchell, private celebrity chef and owner of Orlando’s Restaurant and Bar in St Lucia.

The chefs took part by presenting their unique twists on local cuisine at various events and restaurants, as well as participating in food forums and speaking with students at the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute during their time in the country.

A number of social media influencers were also brought on island to promote the food and the island’s culture throughout Restaurant Week to their many followers.

Restaurant Week was also boosted by the participation of Farmer’s Only, one of the largest local food-themed events in Antigua and Barbuda, and a display of farm-to-table experiences, local food, music and entertainment.

The grand finale of Restaurant Week was a food festival highlighting a number of participating vendors and restaurants, with persons able to sample their menus one last time at the Nelson’s Dockyard.

There was also the added advantage of the Restaurant Week passports which were given to persons who took part in the menus offered by participating restaurants, allowing them to collect stamps at each venue they patronised.

These stamps were then used to access the final event for free, once persons had collected at least seven.

A number of local artists also performed, with visitors and locals alike enjoying the food and culture – the best that this island has to offer.