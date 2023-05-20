Antigua and Barbuda wins Youth Foiling Gold Cup

- Advertisement -

Team Antigua & Barbuda bettered all other competitors at the Youth Foiling Gold Cup regatta recently held in La Grande Motte, France to finish first overall.

Battling shifty conditions throughout the week of sailing, the team demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, securing first place in a tightly contested race that went down to the wire. As a result, the Rum Runners have earned a coveted spot in the upcoming Youth Foiling Gold Cup Finals in Barcelona from November 3-6.

Skipper Rocco Falcone, expressed his pride in the achievements of the team, stating, “It was a crazy event and it came right down to the wire but we are thrilled to have secured first place in this regatta and to represent Antigua & Barbuda in the upcoming Barcelona Finals.”

The week of racing brought challenging and shifting conditions with winds ranging from 4-25 kts throughout the week and as a result, techniques and strategies had to adapt. Points were tight throughout the week and the team was three points behind the Dutch Sail team going into the last double points race. The race was close but the team managed to secure first place overall.

The team is sponsors by the Ministry of Tourism of Antigua & Barbuda, Locman Italy and Antigua Yacht Club Marina Resort.

With this 1st place finish and subsequent qualification for the Youth Foiling Gold Cup Finals in Barcelona, the team is set to continue their pursuit of excellence on the international stage.

Team Antigua and Barbuda: Alice Cialfi – Flight Controller, Filippo Amonti – Mainsail Trimmer and Rocco Falcone – Skipper.