Antigua And Barbuda Wins Six Medals At NACAC Championships

Dwayne Fleming Maliek Francis LaNica Locker

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda claimed a total of six medals – three gold, one silver and two bronze – at the recently held NACAC Under-18 and Under-23 Track & Field Championships held in Costa Rica.

Leading the way is under-18 boys’ competitor, Kasiya Daley, who won two golds, with his latest coming in the 200 meters. The Princess Margaret School (PMS) student clocked 21.40 seconds to win the event ahead of Jamaica’s Ainsley McGregor (21.70) and the Bahamas’ Cayden Smith (21.76). Antigua and Barbuda’s Dwayne Fleming finished fourth in 21.98 seconds.

Daley had previously won gold in the 100 meters event with a time of 10.56 seconds.

There was gold as well for Maliek Francis who attends the Antigua Grammar School (AGS). He claimed the top podium position in the boys’ under-17 javelin with a distance of 56.80 meters. Francis is just 15 years old.

Ottos Comprehensive School’s (OCS) LaNica Locker also brought home some hardware, winning one silver and a bronze at the weekend event.

Locker won silver in Sunday’s 200 meters girls’ under-18 final with a time of 23.64 seconds. Teammate Geolyna Dowdy, also of PMS, just missed a podium finish with a time of 24.25 in the fourth position. Locker had previously won bronze on Friday when she clocked 11.54 seconds in the 100 meters sprint.

Also on Friday, PMS’ Fleming bagged bronze in the 100 meters with a time of 10.69 seconds.

Coach, Kesswin Anthony, said that although the athletes performed beyond expectations he is not surprised.

“Coming into these games you’re not sure as to what is going to happen until you get here, and there is always the powerhouses like Jamaica and you know the USA is also part of this competition, Canada is part of this competition, so for me to say we expected this much medals would probably be reaching.

“We did expect good performances, and once you expect good performances then anything can happen and we saw what happened,” he said.

Anthony said the athletes will now turn their attention to the 2023 Commonwealth Games slated for August 4-11 in Trinidad.

“It’s just to continue building on what they are doing, trying to keep them grounded and trying to keep them motivated and just doing our utmost best as coaches to ensure that these athletes can make a smooth transition into their senior careers.

“These will be the ones we are looking forward to going off to the Olympics to possibly produce Antigua’s first Olympic medal,” he added.

Team Antigua and Barbuda is slated to return on Tuesday.