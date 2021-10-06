28 C
The Big Stories

Antigua and Barbuda voted 5th top Caribbean travel destination

Scenic view of English Harbour

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority says the country has been voted as one of the top Caribbean destinations by an international magazine.

In a media release, the Tourism Authority shared its pleasure in achieving positive feedback of Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism product.

“We are delighted that our twin-island paradise, Antigua and Barbuda has ranked in the number 5 spot of the Top 10 Caribbean Islands in the World as voted in the Conde Nast Traveler 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards.”

Condé Nast Traveler is a leading luxury and lifestyle travel medium, reaching an audience of 24 million across its print, digital, social and video platforms. 

The annual Readers’ Choice Awards is the world’s longest running travel awards franchise.

