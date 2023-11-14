Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Awards Gala: Celebrating the Crowned Gems of the Tourism Industry

- Advertisement -

Anticipation is building as the Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation & Investment and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, prepares to honour and celebrate the outstanding achievements within the Tourism Industry at the highly anticipated annual Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Awards Gala.

Set to take place on December 9, 2023, at Casa Palmadita, the prestigious event will unite industry professionals from across the Tourism sector for an evening of recognition, glamour, and celebration of their unwavering contributions that have propelled Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism product forward.

Themed “Diamonds, The Crowned Gems” the 2023 Tourism Awards Gala recognizes industry professionals as the Diamonds of the sector – invaluable gems distinguished by their versatility, durability, beauty and quality.

This theme pays homage to the exceptional commitment and excellence demonstrated by those in the field of tourism, highlighting their enduring value much like a Diamond. Award recipients will be unveiled on the gala night, promising a glittering celebration. Attendees are encouraged to dress radiantly for a glamorous night.

The Honourable Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation & Investment for Antigua and Barbuda, emphasized the critical role of annual recognition, stating, “This annual event is crucial in acknowledging individuals whose impactful work is vital for the continued development and growth of our sector. Without dedicated employees, our industry would not thrive at the highest level. These crowned gems have made their mark, and we must recognize them on this level.”

Craig Marshall, Chairman of the ABHTA, conveyed his enthusiasm for unveiling the awards this year, emphasizing, “The ABHTA’s ongoing commitment centres on education and recognition. Our dedication extends to educating the residents of the twin islands about the profound impact of Tourism on Antigua and Barbuda’s economy. Simultaneously, we strive to recognize the heroes whose contributions are indispensable for our industry to reach the elevated standards we currently celebrate. I eagerly anticipate honouring all the diamond awardees, acknowledging their remarkable impact and unwavering dedication to the industry.”

This year’s tourism awards will showcase excellence in various categories, including:

ABHTA Employee of the Year

ABHTA Supervisor of the Year

Rising Star of the Year

Young Hotelier of the Year

Young Chef of the Year

Chef of the Year

Transportation Service Provider of the Year

Tour Guide of the Year

Port Frontline Employee of the Year

Hospitality Hero of the Year

Excellence in Tourism Operations

Digital Marketing Excellence Award

Social Media Marketing Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

Nominees were selected through open nominations from both private and public sector tourism businesses, facilitated by the Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association, the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation & Investment, and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

A panel of skilled tourism industry executives is currently evaluating the nominees.

Winners and nominees will be honored in the presence of government officials and industry professionals at the Awards Gala on December 9th, 2023, as part of Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Week, running from December 3 to December 9, 2023, under the theme: “Our Tourism Industry: Carving a Path to Sustainability through an Empowered Workforce.”