Antigua and Barbuda Tops 1000 Covid-19 Cases

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda surpassed one thousand with 16 new laboratory confirmed cases as of Tuesday 16th March 2021 at 6pm.

See Health Ministry’s full press release and dashboard below:

(Dashboard Update for March 17, 2021)



The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed sixteen (16) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Tuesday 16th March 2021 at 6pm. These new cases were as a result of ninety-eight (98) samples processed by MSJMC and eighty-seven (87) processed by CARPHA. Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one thousand and eight (1008); which is inclusive of three hundred and eighty-three (383) active cases. Meanwhile, three hundred and ninety-one (391) Covid-19 vaccines were administered since the last publication bringing the total number of individuals vaccinated to twenty four thousand nine hundred and four (24,904).