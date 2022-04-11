A&B to receive more US flights amid increased demand for destination 

Antigua and Barbuda will see an increase in flights from the United States as American Airlines announces an extension of its daily New York service from summer through to the early fall and winter season.

The airline’s new schedule will show extended daily service from August 16 straight through to November 2 from John F Kennedy International Airport in New York to Antigua.

The daily service was previously set to end on August 15 and then resume again on November 3. The new schedule means that Antigua will now see seven flights a week from August 16 through to the end of 2022.

“Demand for Antigua and Barbuda is extremely strong at this moment, and from all indications and feedback from our airline and hotel partners who are working to keep up with the surge in consumer demand, we will have a significantly busy summer straight into winter similar to what was experienced last year,” said Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez.

In addition to the seven flights a week from New York, an increase from the previous one flight a week, American Airlines will also continue to operate twice weekly flights from Miami.

“We have been consistent in our lobbying efforts to the airline, encouraging them to maintain the daily service during our shoulder period when they would have normally pulled back.

“Demand is at an all-time high and we are pleased with the renewed confidence that American Airlines has placed in Antigua, by putting on these additional flights.

“We now have some remarkably strong lift coming into Antigua,” said Tourism Authority CEO Colin James.

The US has long been the twin island nation’s principle tourism source market, followed by the UK and Canada.