Antigua and Barbuda to host CFU Girls’ Under-14 Challenge Series

- Advertisement -

The Caribbean Football Union has announced that Antigua and Barbuda will host the 2023 Girls’ U-14 Challenge Series. The tournament runs from August 18-28 2023.

The CFU Challenge Series is a developmental competition held alternatingly for girls and boys. The series is the introduction to international competition and exposure for players. It is also a pivotal component of the CFU’s Next Generation Referee Course. It affords regional match officials who possess the abilities to advance to the FIFA International Refereeing Lists technical and practical training. The series is also a breeding ground for match and venue coordinators.

The teams are divided in Tier I and Tier II and are grouped according to their ranking.

Haiti’s girls swept to victory in Tier I during the last edition in 2021. Aruba were undefeated in winning Tier II.

The CFU launched the Challenge Series in 2018, starting with a boys’ competition.

Girls born on or after January 1, 2009 are eligible to participate in the 2023 edition. (www.cfufootball.org)