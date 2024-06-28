Antigua and Barbuda to host 55th General Assembly of the OAS

- Advertisement -

PRESS RELEASE

The Organization of American States (OAS) today voted by acclamation to hold its 55th General Assembly in Antigua and Barbuda. The decision was taken by at the current General Assembly meeting in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the OAS, Sir Ronald Sanders, who presented the offer said that “The agreement by acclamation to hold the 55th General Assembly of the OAS in Antigua and Barbuda is a testimony to the confidence of the leadership, government and people of Antigua and Barbuda”.

“We are proud and pleased by the honour done to us by the enthusiastic response of all the OAS member states that the general assembly should be held in Antigua and Barbuda”

Below is the statement made by Ambassador Sanders offering Antigua and Barbuda as the host country.

Statement by Sir Ronald Sanders, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Antigua and Barbuda

to the Organization of American States

on 28 June 2024 in Asuncion, Paraguay

Mr. Chairman, Distinguished Heads of Delegations and friends.

On behalf of Prime Minister Gaston Browne and the people of Antigua and Barbuda, I am delighted to extend a warm and heartfelt invitation to host the 55th Regular Session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States in the allure of our islands in June next year.

Our deep regard for the OAS is rooted in our commitment to its principles of freedom, equity, and justice.

These values guide our collective efforts, from combating organized crime and advancing women’s rights to protecting the most vulnerable in our communities and safeguarding the integrity of our democratic processes

It has been 22 years since the OAS General Assembly graced the Caribbean, and we believe it is time to bring this gathering back to our region, to a place where the warmth of our community reflects the spirit of our cooperation.

Our recent success, hosting the 4th UN Conference on Small Island Developing States, with over 5,000 delegates, highlights our ability to bring leaders together, in a setting that inspires dialogue and strengthens partnerships.

We invite you to experience Antigua and Barbuda—not just as a venue, but as a home where the spirit of unity and the joy of collaboration are part of the very air we breathe.

With your permission, Mr. Chairman, please allow the Secretariat to present a brief video that captures the vibrant and inviting spirit of our islands.

[VIDEO PLAYS]

Mr. Chairman, distinguished colleagues, Antigua and Barbuda is not merely prepared; we are eager to welcome each of you.

To host the 55th Regular Session of the General Assembly is to celebrate our shared aspirations and achievements in a setting that promises not only productive discussions, but also unforgettable experiences.

It is with a sense of great anticipation, hopeful that you will join us, once again, in making history in the Caribbean, that I propose the adoption of the following resolution:

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY,

TAKING INTO ACCOUNT Articles 43 and 44 of the Rules of Procedure of the General Assembly relating to the holding of regular sessions of the General Assembly and the determination of the date and place for those sessions; and

CONSIDERING:

That the General Assembly of the Organization of American States shall hold a regular session each year, preferably during the second quarter; and

That the government of Antigua and Barbuda, by note AG/CP/INF. 818/24, has offered to host the fifty-fifth regular session of the General Assembly, which is to be held in 2025, as a reaffirmation of its commitment to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the Organization of American States and as a demonstration of its firm resolve to continue participating actively in strengthening the Organization,

RESOLVES:

To determine that the fifty-fifth regular session of the General Assembly be held in Antigua and Barbuda on a date to be determined later within the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States.

Thank you, Mr. Chairman.

Guatemala seconded the motion for the resolution to be adopted by acclamation at which point the Assembly burst into applause, and the Chair of the Assembly, the Foreign Minister of Paraguay declared Antigua and Barbuda as the host of the 55th OAS General Assembly by acclamation.