Antigua and Barbuda to be represented at Regional Crime Symposium

By Carlena Knight

A contingent from Antigua and Barbuda will join with other forensic specialists from across the region in Jamaica later this month to take part in the Caribbean Crime Symposium.

The symposium is being organised by the Caribbean Association of Forensic Sciences (CAFS) and will focus on highlighting the importance of forensic science in crime fighting, along with identifying different tools and methods that can aid in improving the services which have been plagued with a number of issues, the biggest being lack of resources.

Various experts from across the region are expected to speak at the conference.

The CAFS was initiated in 2012 by Dr Alfredo Walker and Inspector Gregory Williams, and the Founding Executive was established November 18, 2015 at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus in Jamaica.

The CAFS is a registered charity since November 2018 and is the only forensic science association in the Caribbean.

It represents a variety of forensic disciplines to include Fingerprint Examination, Bloodstain Pattern Analysis, Firearms Examination, Forensic Photography, Forensic Laboratory Analysis, Questioned Documents, Firearms and Toolmark Examination, Digital Evidence, Crime Scene Investigation, Forensic Biology, Forensic Chemistry and Toxicology, Forensic Anthropology, Forensic Nursing, Forensic Odontology, Forensic Accounting, Forensic Pathology, Forensic Psychology, Criminology and General Forensics.

The President of CAFS, Inspector Williams, explained that a symposium like this one is imperative, not only to help the public to get a better understanding of the role forensic specialists play, but to help strengthen the regional ties with these medical professionals in the fight to limit lawbreaking.

“We have experts from every section and we mostly want to highlight the Caribbean experts. That is what we are looking at this time around, more Caribbean personnel because they don’t get the recognition and they work so hard,” Williams explained on state media earlier this week.

“For us to solve crime right now, it got to be a regionalised thing. No one country can solve crime right now, the way it is happening. We need the entire Caribbean, each one reach one, and we are going to show that.”

He revealed that there will also be a special segment designated for the public to share their views.

“We have a segment just for the public where they can give their views because we are all about finding a way to solve crime, how we can help the governments, the different institutions to solve this thing that is plaguing the Caribbean right now. The audience can come and say their views about what they feel can actually stop crime or some of the things the government can implement in their strategy moving forward,” he added.

A Zoom link, along with additional information, will be given to interested persons by contacting Inspector Williams at 464-1211 or Constable Latisha Browne at 786-6087.

The seminar is under the theme ‘The Importance of Forensic Science in Crime Fighting’ and will take place at the UWI Mona Campus on November 30th.