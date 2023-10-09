Antigua and Barbuda Table Tennis Association announces key leadership appointments

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Table Tennis Association (ABTTA) has announced a series of key appointments to its leadership team to strengthen the administrative core and fortify the development and promotion of table tennis within the nation.

Ti-Anna Harris, appointed as Secretary-General, brings a rich blend of youthful enthusiasm, experience and dedication to the role.

A seasoned professional, she serves with distinction at the Antigua and Barbuda Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association. Harris’ impressive track record in leadership roles, especially with the Rotaract Club Antigua, underscores her capabilities. As Secretary-General, she will steer the administrative functions of ABTTA, providing crucial guidance to the association’s broader objectives.

Tritia George, entrusted with the crucial role of Table Tennis Coordinator, is a Physical Education teacher of 25 years, is passionate about table tennis and youth empowerment and will oversee the development of school and community leagues, grassroots development, World Table Tennis Day activities, and more.

Her role is pivotal in ensuring a robust foundation for table tennis enthusiasts and professionals. Coordinating local and international training camps and tournaments will also fall under her purview. A tireless individual, George’s energy and commitment to the task are said to be inspirational.

Cynthia Laviscount is taking the reins as Competition Manager and Training Officer. A former national player, Laviscount will be pivotal in overseeing the successful organisation and execution of ABTTA tournaments.

Her multifaceted role encompasses ensuring venue readiness, timely results publication, game officials’ training, and player registration. A civil engineer by profession, Cynthia’s insights and proficiency will undeniably amplify the competitive spirit of table tennis in Antigua and Barbuda.

Speaking about the appointments, President of ABTTA, Charles ‘Chucky’ Bellot, said, “We continue on our journey to position Antigua and Barbuda as a formidable force in table tennis. The addition of Ti-Anna, Tritia, and Cynthia to our leadership team is a testament to our commitment to this goal.

“We’re confident their collective expertise and dedication will propel ABTTA to unprecedented heights.”